Eagle Rock Entertainment release “Live In Berlin” by Gregory Porter on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD+2CD and Digital – today!

The Line-Up of the band performing on “Live In Berlin” is Gregory Porter (vocals); Chip Crawford (piano); Jahmal Nichols (double bass); Emanuel Harrold (drums); Tivon Pennicott (tenor saxophone).

TRACKLISTING

(CD Disc 1) 1) Holding On 2) On My Way To Harlem / What’s Going On 3) Take Me To The Alley 4) Don’t Lose Your Steam 5) Hey Laura 6) Liquid Spirit 7) Consequence Of Love (CD Disc 2) 8) Bass Solo / Papa Was A Rolling Stone 9) Musical Genocide 10) Don’t Be A Fool 11) Work Song / Drum Solo 12) In Fashion 13) Be Good (Lion’s Song) 14) 1960 What? 15) Water Under Bridges 16) Free / Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)