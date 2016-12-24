Saturday, January 14, 2017

8pm

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah is a two-time Edison Award winning, Grammy Award nominated trumpeter, composer, and producer.

Scott apprenticed as a youth growing up in his native New Orleans with his uncle, jazz master and Big Chief of the Congo Nation, saxophonist Donald Harrison.

Upon graduating from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, he earned a full scholarship to and two degrees from Berklee College of Music.

Scott has released seven critically acclaimed studio recordings and two live albums, and worked with McCoy Tyner, Prince, Marcus Miller, Eddie Palmieri, Mos Def (Yasin Bey) and Thom Yorke.

According to NPR, “Christian Scott ushers in new era of jazz”.

His family’s not for profit organization, Guardians Institute, located in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, is dedicated to reading and fiscal literacy, cultural retention and a firm commitment to the participation of community elders and artists in uplifting and supporting the youth in underserved areas of New Orleans.

Sponsored by Dave Ellis and Annie Greenawalt of Ellis Music, Inc. and Roger Wilkins of Clear Solutions.

Tickets $20-40 general, $15 students, available online, at door, reserved by phone & In the Moment Records, Brattleboro.

Please contact ahead of time to facilitate handicap access.

www.vtjazz.org

802 254 9088

ginger@vtjazz.org

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro VT 05301