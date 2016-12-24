By John Stevenson

Nadjib Le Fleurier is one of London’s leading photographers. He has been busily – and very creatively – documenting the increasingly rich jazz scene in the capital.

He has staged several exhibitions of his work which have received critical acclaim in recent years.

His latest exhibition, Jazz Seen (launched in November 2016 to coincide with the start of the annual London Jazz Festival) on display at Dalston’s Vortex Jazz Club, comprises 18 portraits of ‘unique vibrant and eclectic musicians’ operating on the London jazz scene.

Most of the musicians captured by Nadjib’s idiosyncratic lens have performed at the Vortex at some point in their performing careers.