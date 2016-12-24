With Joe Pesci, Dee Dee Bridgewater, James Moody, Kenny Barron, Peter Erskine, Arturo Sandoval, Joey DeFrancesco, Monica Mancini, Till Brönner, Oscar Castro-Neves, Bob Mintzer, John Pisano, Renee Olstead, Gregoire Maret, HBR Studio Symphony Orchestra

I Go Back Home is the heroic creation of German producer Ralf Kemper, a love letter to a pioneering vocalist, Jimmy Scott, cursed with puberty-stunting Kallman’s Syndrome which ironically gifted him his incomparable style and sound.

An oppressive re cording contract hounded Jimmy Scott through most of his recording career and prevented him from releasing albums (including the only album Ray Charles ever produced). It wasn’t until 1992 that Jimmy, aged 63, recorded All The Way, the first album with which he had creative control. Fittingly, the album was nominated for a Grammy and brought him to a new audience including director David Lynch who cast him in his television series Twin Peaks. Scott began touring and regularly releasing albums.

I Go Back Home was recorded in 2014. It is a record of reconciliation and collaboration, the sound of a singer going out on top. With production from Phil Ramone, Kemper and Scott showcase the work of exceptional collaborators, several of whom passed since contributing to the album, among them, bossa nova icon Oscar Castro-Neves and legendary saxophonist James Moody, long-time associate of Dizzy Gillespie.

Additional guests include Academy Award-winning actor Joe Pesci, who turns in a divine duet on The Nearness of You and The Folks Who Live on the Hill; drummer Peter Erskine, pianist Kenny Barron, organist Joey DeFrancesco, and Dee Dee Bridgewater, who joins Scott on For Once in My Life.

Everybodyʼs Somebodyʼs Fool has special meaning for Scott. It was his only charting song, a modest hit with Lionel Hampton and his Orchestra. Here, 50 years later, Scott revisits it with accompanist James Moody, who appeared on the original.

As Jimmy explained: “The lyric is so important to me. I feel if you’re singing a song or telling the story in a song it should mean something. That’s why I protect what I have in it, because that’s where I believe it should go. It should mean something. It should make sense.”

Dave Nathan wrote on AllMusic that Scott’s phrasing moves “beyond mere poignancy and close to reverence”. This is truer than ever on I Go Back Home. Scott shifts from speak-singing in album-opener (Sometimes I Feel Like a) Motherless Child to a lively bossa nova take on I Remember You to the full-throated commitment on If I Ever Lost You. And while we can mourn the decades he didn’t record, the tragedies and injustices that never defeated him, I Go Back Home succeeds in capturing the essence of a life that was ultimately triumphant.

TRACKS

1. Motherless Child (5:23) – Featuring Joey De Francesco

2. The Nearness Of You (6:38) – Duet with Joe Pesci

3. Love Letters (4:08)

4. Easy Living (4:17) – Duet with Oscar Castro-Neves

5. Someone To Watch Over Me (4:15) – Featuring Renee Olstead

6. How Deep is the Ocean (5:10) – Featuring Denny Barron

7. If I Ever Lost You (5:46) – Featuring Till Brönner

8. For Once In My Life (5:07) – Duet with Dee Dee Bridgewater

9. I Remember You (4:26) – Featuring Monica Mancini & Arturo Sandoval

10. Everybody is Somebody’s Fool (3:55) – Featuring James Moody

11. Folks Who Live On The Hill (4:57) – Featuring Joe Pesci

12. Poor Butterfly (4:56) – Featuring Gregoire Maret

The album’s inspiring creation is told in an accompanying award-winning documentary film. Visit the website and watch the official trailer here: www.igobackhome.com

JIMMY SCOTT DOCUMENTARY

I GO BACK HOME – A STORY ABOUT HOPING AND DREAMING

World Premiere at SXSW Film Festival 2016

Introduced by Quincy Jones at the 50th Montreux Jazz Festival 2016

Winner at Harlem International Film Festival 2016 for “Best Documentary”

Winner at Festival International de Film de Bruxelles 2016 for “Best Documentary”

Winner at 13th Soundtrack Cologne 2016 for “Best Documentary”

CD (WITH GENEROUSLY-SIZED BOOKLET), DOUBLE-VINYL (2 X 180 GMS) AND MULTIPLE DIGITAL FORMATS AVAILABLE IN STORES AND ONLINE ON JANUARY 27, 2017 AND THROUGH WWW.EDEN-RIVER-RECORDS.COM

ABOUT THE LABEL

German label Eden River Records, based in Wuppertal (North-Rhine Westphalia), focuses on a variety of genres: from jazz and blues to classical. CEO Ralf Kemper has worked as a producer, composer, audio engineer, and has served as a consultant for over 25 years in Music & TV Commercial Production. He says “We believe in the original way of listening: sit down close your eyes and let the music take you on a journey.”

Eden River Records is a company built around the pursuit of high quality audio recording. It focuses on preserving and enhancing sound quality, delivering the music as beautifully and naturally as possible. Works are offered in 180 gr audiophile vinyl format in carefully manufactured top quality CDs and in high-resolution digital formats (96khz 24bit) for download.

The label’s mission and purpose are simple, as it provides music by enthusiasts for enthusiasts!