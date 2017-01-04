Join Jazz Live at Hyatt every Friday and Saturday beginning on Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7, 2017 as they present the return of Stephanie Jordan as the featured performer for an extended engagement at Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

The Stephanie Jordan Ensemble will do two sets in her signature trademark of performing jazz standards from the likes of Abbey Lincoln, Dionne Warwick, Nancy Wilson, Nat “King” Cole, Frank Sinatra, and other jazz greats from the Big Band era. The show also includes highlights from the “Stephanie Jordan Sings a Tribute to Lena Horne“ CD.

Jazz Live at Hyatt takes place in the 8 Block Kitchen & Bar on Level 3 of the Hyatt Regency, 601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113. Show time is from 7:00 to 10:00 pm. There is no cover charge for the performance and reservations are not required.

Immerse yourself in the best of sophisticated New Orleans nightlife with delicious appetizers, masterfully crafted cocktails, and premium spirits, while enjoying complimentary Live Jazz! Enjoy creative sushi dishes, the freshest Louisiana seafood, or a mouthwatering burger at Vitascope Hall, one of the best NOLA bars for catching up with friends.

Jordan’s return to the Hyatt happens to coincide with the Jazz Education Network’s (JEN) 8th Annual Conference which takes place January 4-7 and will bring thousands of jazz educators, fans, students and musicians to the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

Stephanie has performed worldwide including the Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Marian’s Jazzroom in Bern Switzerland, Duke Ellington Jazz Festival in Washington, D.C., and in the presence of the President and First Lady Michelle Obama at the Washington Convention Center. Jordan sang at the inaugural International Jazz Day presented by UNESCO which was celebrated by millions worldwide. Just as she had a decade ago at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Stephanie Jordan Big helped frame the moment of the evening at “The Power of Community: Katrina 10 Commemoration” with her performance of classic tune “Home” from the Broadway musical “The Wiz” during the commemoration”.

All About Jazz writes, “Her (Stephanie Jordan) tone is crisp, perfect, but not in that polished way that sounds like an opera singer attempting jazz. She is more like a master of technique, yet with plenty of soul.”

Jazz critic Sandy Ingram says “She’s a singer with poise and pizzazz, with a voice and an appealing look that bring to mind Carmen McRae and Lena Horne.” Stephanie’s lyrical style has also been compared to Shirley Horn and Diana Krall, while other critics say it’s more like living legend Nancy Wilson.

Recognized internationally, the Sud Ouest French publication calls her “unbelievably superb.” The Washingtonian Magazine labeled her “JAZZHOT.”

Audix Microphones has dubbed her “Lady Jazz!”

Please visit www.StephanieJordan.com to learn more.