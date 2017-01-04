JazzWorldQuest has launched the 2016 edition of its annual Showcase which this year includes musicians from US, Romania, Poland, Greece, India and UK. Their unique creative dimension and personal sound can not be fully revealed listening to just one song, what the Showcase is all about is rather stir curiosity and invite you to discover their work.

Listening to these fine musicians it’s hard not to notice how they all share a common passion for the multiple sides and paths of jazz they approach with dedication regardless of nationality, instrument played or age.

The JazzWorldQuest Showcase 2016 features: Joseph Patrick Moore, Florin Raducanu, David Ellington, Robin Menuett Trio, Colin D’Cruz, Bob Thompson Band, Russ Hewitt, Bill Mentz, Kenn Smith, Ted Borodofsky and Southern Jazz, Kajetan Borowski Trio, Phos Duo, Gino Foti, Bill Hart. Mimika Orchestra.

The download includes a booklet with links to their websites where you will find details about their carreer, music samples and videos.

Follow this link to listen and download the showcase : http://jazzworldquest.com/showcase-2016