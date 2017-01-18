FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 2, 2017

Press Contact: Steve Olans

617-489-6400

info@bostonmusicians.org

BOSTON MA, January 2, 2017 – Multi-Instrumentalist, bandleader, and award winning drummer “Tat” Tatsuya Yoshinaga, announced today the date for his Boston/Cambridge concert featuring the XTY Group. They will perform on January 10, 2017 from 8:30-11:30 PM at the Ryles Jazz Club, 212 Hampshire St., Cambridge, MA.

The XTY Jazz group is an exciting new collaboration between some of Boston’s finest jazz musicians. Their classic Jazz and Blues sound has fresh energy and familiar authenticity that is capturing the attention of listeners, jazz critics and others who are new to the genre as well as long time aficionados.

The ensemble features Brandi Maxam (vocals), Joel Edinberg (sax), Joe Della Penna (vocal/piano), Douglas Harrison (bass), and Tatsuya Yoshinaga (drums and bandleader).

Under Tat’s direction the ensemble will feature new renditions of popular jazz & blues classics along with several new compositions written especially for XTY.

“Tat”, Tatsuya Yoshinaga is an award winning, multi-instrumentalist currently residing in the U.S. Tat who is originally from Japan, came to Boston to attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music. After much success as a teacher and performer he now calls Boston his home. He plays and teaches keyboard, guitar/bass, percussion/drums, and key-drums (the newest drum-tech on keys). As a member of the American Federation of Musicians/Boston Musicians’ Association he enjoys collaborating with the world-class musicians in this organization, has been recognized as a spectacular drummer, and is a recipient of the prestigious Zildjian Award, (www.zildjian.com) in addition to several music scholarships.

Through Yoshinaga Music, teaching, and XTY, Tat has been able to give back to the community through music. XTY Music Lessons Boston recently has received the Best of Brighton Award for two consecutive years. His charitable work includes a recent performance at the House of Blues for “Friends of Boston’s Homeless” where they raised $150,000.

For more information on Tatsuya Yoshinaga please visit: www.tatsuyayoshinaga.com