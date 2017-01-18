New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. In 2011, the Daniel Bennett Group chose Tomi Jazz in midtown Manhattan as their monthly home base in between tours. On January 21, the Daniel Bennett Group will kick off the 6th year of their monthly residency at Tomi Jazz. New Yorker Magazine calls Tomi Jazz, “a favorite out-of-the-way Japanese jazz club.” Daniel Bennett is joined by renowned guitarist Nat Janoff and fusion drummer Matthew Feick. The three musicians have utilized Tomi Jazz as a “laboratory” of sorts. Bennett says, “Tomi Jazz is a venue that allows us to experiment and try new material every month. It is a club that values free-thinking over jazz dogma.” And people have noticed. The band was recently voted ‘Best New Jazz Group’ in New York City Hot House Magazine.

The Daniel Bennett Group is currently touring to promote their newest album, ‘Sinking Houseboat Confusion’ (Manhattan Daylight Media). Bennett states, “our monthly show at Tomi Jazz allows us to test new material before we go on the road.” The band performed in 26 states last year. The Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, NPR, Indianapolis Public Radio, San Francisco Examiner, St. Louis Public Radio and the Village Voice. In addition to leading his own band, Daniel Bennett performs in Broadway and Off-Broadway theater productions in New York City. Daniel Bennett recently composed the musical score for stage adaptations of ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘Brave Smiles’ at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Manhattan. Daniel Bennett recently played woodwinds in ‘Blank! The Musical,’ the first fully improvised Off-Broadway musical to launch on a national stage. The show was produced by Second City, Upright Citizens Brigade, and Improv Boston. The New York Times called the show, “Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!” Daniel Bennett’s theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader. Tomi Jazz is located at 239 East 53rd St in New York City. Visit www.tomijazz.com to find out more about the Daniel Bennett Group performance residency.