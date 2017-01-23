The Vermont Jazz Center welcomes the Christian Sands Trio for a guided tour of the colorful history of jazz piano. Sands, one of the top young pianists of our time, performs with long-time associates Russell Hall (bass) and Jerome Jennings (drums).

Mentored by Dr. Billy Taylor, influenced by Barry Harris, Hank Jones and Oscar Peterson and apprenticed in Christian McBride’s trio, Sands’ playing is steeped in tradition but not limited to its constraints.

Comfortable playing old-school stride piano like Fats Waller, stretching out in a post-bop setting like McCoy Tyner or re-arranging a hip-hop anthem by Drake, Sands notes that “My music is about teaching the way of jazz and keeping it alive.”

Sponsored by Diana Bingham

Tickets $20-40 general, $15 students, available online, at door, reserved by phone & In the Moment Records, Brattleboro.

Please contact ahead of time to facilitate handicap access.

www.vtjazz.org

802 254 9088

ginger@vtjazz.org

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro VT 05301