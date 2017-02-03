Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group performs a special “St. Patrick’s Day CD Release” at Rockwood Music Hall (Stage 3) on Friday, March 17th at 8:30pm. Advance tickets can be purchased HERE. The venue is located at 185 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002. Daniel Bennett can be heard throughout the world performing his award-winning compositions on saxophone, flute, clarinet, and oboe. Daniel Bennett plays quirky Modern Jazz, fused with elements of Surf Rock and Avant-Pop. Daniel Bennett Group will be releasing their newest album, ‘Sinking Houseboat Confusion’ (Manhattan Daylight Media) at the show. Bennett is joined by renowned guitarist Nat Janoff, master percussionist Matthew Feick and Eddy Khaimovich on electric bass. The Boston Globe describes Bennett’s music as “a mix of jazz, folk, and minimalism.” New York saxophonisthas been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group performs a special “St. Patrick’s Day CD Release” at(Stage 3) onat 8:30pm. Advance tickets can be purchasedThe venue is located at 185 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002. Daniel Bennett can be heard throughout the world performing his award-winning compositions on saxophone, flute, clarinet, and oboe. Daniel Bennett plays quirky Modern Jazz, fused with elements of Surf Rock and Avant-Pop. Daniel Bennett Group will be releasing their newest album, ‘Sinking Houseboat Confusion’ (Manhattan Daylight Media) at the show. Bennett is joined by renowned guitarist Nat Janoff, master percussionist Matthew Feick and Eddy Khaimovich on electric bass. The Boston Globe describes Bennett’s music as “a mix of jazz, folk, and minimalism.”

The Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted “Best New Jazz Group” in New York City Hot House Magazine. The Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, NPR, Indianapolis Public Radio, San Francisco Examiner, St. Louis Public Radio and the Village Voice. The Village Voice raves, “saxophonist Daniel Bennett makes hay with an airy approach that’s buoyant enough to conjure notions of East African guitar riffs and Steve Reich’s pastoral repetition.” Time Out New York describes the music as, “hypnotic.” Daniel Bennett studied saxophone at the prestigious New England Conservatory in Boston. During his time in Boston, Bennett performed regularly with the Portland Symphony and the New Hampshire Festival Orchestra. Bennett also toured Italy and Switzerland with renowned Boston jazz ensemble, Musaner. In addition to leading his own band, Daniel Bennett performs in Broadway and Off-Broadway theater productions in New York City. Daniel Bennett recently composed the musical score for stage adaptations of ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘Brave Smiles’ at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Manhattan. Daniel Bennett recently played woodwinds in ‘Blank! The Musical,’ the first fully improvised Off-Broadway musical to launch on a national stage. The show was produced by Second City, Upright Citizens Brigade, and Improv Boston. The New York Times called the show, “Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!” Daniel Bennett’s theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader. The Daniel Bennett Group performs every month at Tomi Jazz in midtown Manhattan. New Yorker Magazine calls Tomi Jazz, “a favorite out-of-the-way Japanese jazz club.” Daniel Bennett is an official endorsing artist for Morgan Mouthpieces.