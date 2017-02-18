By John Stevenson

The Jazz FM Awards, produced by Serious, will take place at Under The Bridge in West London on Tuesday 25th April 2017. Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious events in the international jazz calendar, the Awards aim to celebrate the diverse range of talent that the worlds of jazz, blues and soul have to offer, from the best up-and-coming new artists to contemporary jazz icons and established international stars.

In previous years, the ceremony has set the stage for memorable performances from stars like Hugh Masekela, Rebecca Ferguson, Jamie Cullum, Ramsey Lewis and Hiatus Kaiyote and has honoured an array of musical titans including Quincy Jones, Ahmad Jamal and Gregory Porter.

The artists nominated for awards this year will be announced in due course.

Jazz FM CEO Jonathan Arendt said:

“We are delighted to be bringing the 2017 Jazz FM Awards to state-of-the-art venue Under The Bridge. We continue to shine a light on the rich talent that encompasses the flourishing global jazz scene and are looking forward to another brilliant evening of live music honouring the best of the year.”

The Jazz FM Awards 2017 will present the following awards on the night:

Breakthrough Act

Instrumentalist of the Year

Album of the Year

Jazz Innovation of the Year

Live Experience of the Year

UK Jazz Act of the Year

International Jazz Artist of the Year

International Soul Artist of the Year

Vocalist of the Year

International Blues Artist of the Year

Digital Initiative

PPL Lifetime Achievement

The Jazz FM Awards 2017 is a partnership between Jazz FM and Serious and is made possible with the support of Mishcon DeReya, Rathbones, Pollitt & Partners, Grange Hotels, RCS, Denbies Wine Estate, Arqiva and PPL.

