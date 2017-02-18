Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 8pm

Baryshnikov Arts Center, Jerome Robbins Theatre

450 West 37th Street

New York, NY 10017

Tickets $25 at (866) 811-4111 or www.bacnyc.org

The Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) and Jazz Foundation of America co-present Stanley Jordan. Among the most gifted guitarists of his generation, Jordan is master of the two-handed tapping technique, using the neck of the guitar like a keyboard rather than strumming or picking. Applying this astonishing technique, or “touch style” in another setting, Jordan also performs on both guitar and piano at the same time, playing chords and melodies with his hands on separate instruments and uniquely melding the two sounds into one. More than a technical phenomenon, Jordan conveys an astounding depth of musical expression through a multi-faceted solo repertoire, ranging from bold reinventions of classical masterpieces to improvisational contemporary works. At BAC, Jordan will be joined for several songs by his daughter, New York City-based singer/songwriter Julia Jordan.