M.O.D. Technologies presents another stunning release as part of their digital Incunabula Series, this time with high-caliber artists Hideo Yamaki, Bill Laswell and Dave Douglas.

Hideo Yamaki is Japan’s most renown, respected and in demand drummer. He is a veteran of countless recordings and live projects with Japan’s most celebrated pop / rock artists as well as many with Japanese icons such as Ryuichi Sakamoto, Toshinori Kondo, DJ Krush, Akira Sakata and many others.

Bill Laswell is a legendary, Ikonoklast, bassist / producer, who has worked with Hideo Yamaki since the eighties in many diverse and unimaginable configurations. They have been able to establish a bass and drum dialog that explodes with fluid, spontaneous blasts of telepathy, an ever expanding, dynamic matrix.

Dave Douglas is one of the leading trumpeters of his generation, and was recognized as “Trumpet player of the year” by the Down Beat critics poll for the first time in 2000. He continued that billing 13 times in the 15 years since. He has worked with John Zorn’s Masada, Horace Silver, Anthony Braxton, Joe Lovano and many others. A transcendent style and sweeping vision.

TRACK

The Science of Imaginary Solutions (45:48)

Recorded by Hiroyuki Sanada & Fuso Murase at The Drawing Center, NY, on August 19, 2016.

AVAILABLE ONLINE MARCH 10, 2017 AND VIA WWW.MOD-TECHNOLOGIES.COM. This release is part of the digital-only Incunabula Series.

ABOUT THE LABEL – M.O.D. Technologies – revealing light on the development of new sound experiences in material culture. A multi-directional music / sound / information system. Initiated in 2010 by bassist / producer Bill Laswell and Giacomo Bruzzo, co-founder of the progressive / future music label Rare Noise. M.O.D. – A futuristic hybrid of music exploration – dub / dub step / reggae / world / africa / drum’n’bass / mutant hip hop / avant metal / experimental / vocal music / instrumental / DJ culture and much more. M.O.D. resumes and continues the legacy of AXIOM, the timeless imprint established in 1989 by Bill Laswell with Chris Blackwell, founder of Island Records. www.mod-technologies.com.