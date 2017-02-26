We are excited to announce the first release by Adam Rudolph’s Moving Pictures in over five years. It is a perfect example of creative music looking to the future while expressing the sound of now. The amazing chemistry and collective language amongst the musicians reflects their many years of developing and performing Rudolph’s concept. These musicians each have direct and personal connections to the roots and history of jazz as they have performed with and have been mentored by key figures in 20th century creative music such as Ornette Coleman, Yusef Lateef, Roy Haynes, Don Cherry, Sam Rivers, Jon Hassel and many more.

The exceptional and modern, recorded sound of Glare of the Tiger was done by long-time collaborator James Dellatacoma, head engineer at Bill Laswell’s Orange Music Studio.

“This recording is the fullest realization of aesthetic and concept, which I have been developing for the past three decades. My aim was to compose music that inspired the musicians to express their inner voice, while still maintaining a clear focus on aesthetic and overall sound. It is my feeling that to honor tradition, one should look forward and not backward. The tradition is to sound like yourself and create a NEW music that reflects the NOW. To put it another way, Yusef Lateef often said to me, “Brother Adam, we are evolutionists.”

TRACKS

1. Glare of the Tiger 13:44

2. Interlude One 0:25

3. Ecstaticized 5:43

4. Interlude Two 0:21

5. Rotations 6:00

6. Dialogics 4:06

7. Ciresque 7:31

8. Interlude Three 0:39

9. Lehra 3:08

10. Wonderings 12:43

11. Interlude Four 0:44

Adam Rudolph – handrumset (kongos, djembe, tarija), sintir, cajon, itotele, glockenspiel, gongs, percussion

Alexis Marcelo – fender rhodes, electric keyboards & hammond B3

Damon Banks – electric bass

Graham Haynes – cornet, flugelhorn, electronics

Hamid Drake – drumset, percussion

James Hurt – sogo & kidi drums, oghene bell, okonkolo, fender rhodes, smart phone synthesizer module & sound design

Kenny Wessel – electric guitar, electronics

Ralph M. Jones – c flute, alto flute, bass clarinet, soprano & tenor saxophones, husli, bamboo flutes

Compositions by Adam Rudolph.

Produced, arranged, edited, mixed, processed by Adam Rudolph and James Dellatacoma.

TO WATCH THE VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCsY_RYBlU8&feature=youtu.be

AVAILABLE IN STORES AND ONLINE MARCH 10, 2017.

HI-RES DIGITAL DOWNLOAD AVAILABLE VIA WWW.MOD-TECHNOLOGIES.COM

CD AVAILABLE VIA METARECORDS.COM

ABOUT THE LABEL – M.O.D. Technologies – revealing light on the development of new sound experiences in material culture. A multi-directional music / sound / information system. Initiated in 2010 by bassist / producer Bill Laswell and Giacomo Bruzzo, co-founder of the progressive / future music label Rare Noise. M.O.D. – A futuristic hybrid of music exploration – dub / dub step / reggae / world / africa / drum’n’bass / mutant hip hop / avant metal / experimental / vocal music / instrumental / DJ culture and much more. M.O.D. resumes and continues the legacy of AXIOM, the timeless imprint established in 1989 by Bill Laswell with Chris Blackwell, founder of Island Records. www.mod-technologies.com