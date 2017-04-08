“The Red Hook Jazz Festival exists contentedly on the margins, like its namesake neighborhood and much of the music on its bill…The mood in the audience was neighborly, with a higher ratio of small children to youngish adults than I’ve seen at any musical event not expressly pitched as a kids’ show.”

— Nate Chinen, New York Times

“The lineup seems to get better every year at the Red Hook Jazz Festival, held on two successive Sundays at the Urban Meadow. These bands have widely varying instrumentation but a shared independent spirit, an ethic as purposeful and rigorous as it is experimental.”

— David R. Adler, Village Voice

“The Red Hook Jazz Festival deserves an award for ‘event deserving wider recognition’.”

— Tom Greenland, New York City Jazz Record

“Lemme tell ya, this is what makes Brooklyn Brooklyn, it really is.”

— former Brooklyn borough president Marty Markowitz, proclaiming “Red Hook Jazz Festival Day” in Brooklyn at the 2012 RHJF

Celebrating a decade of presenting the finest jazz musicians performing today — and proudly from the grassroots — the 10th annual Red Hook Jazz Festival will be presented on two consecutive Sundays, June 11 and 18 from 1-6 PM in the community garden and ecological center the Urban Meadow, located at the corner of President and Van Brunt Streets near the Columbia St. waterfront in Brooklyn, NY. General admission will be $10 and will be available at the Meadow entrance each day of the festival. As with all past editions of the RHJF, all children will be admitted to both days of the festival free of charge.

This year’s lineups represent the state-of-the-art in jazz, reaching across multiple styles and demonstrating the breadth and originality that defines the new jazz of this century. The schedule for the 2017 Red Hook Jazz Festival will be (in order of appearance each day):

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

William Parker/Cooper-Moore

William Parker: bass, shakuhachi

Cooper-Moore: instruments

Thana Alexa Project

Thana Alexa: voice

Carmen Staaf: keyboards

Noam Wiesenberg: bass

Drums: TBA

Richi Debonis’ NOWtet

Richi “RVZ” Debonis: drums, compositions and arrangements

Abraham Burton: reeds

Greg Gisbert: trumpet, flugelhorn

Zaccai Curtis: keyboards

Carlo De Rosa: bass

Jane Ira Bloom Trio

Jane Ira Bloom: soprano saxophone

Mark Helias: bass

Bobby Previte: drums

Eric Person Quartet

Eric Person: alto and soprano saxophones

Bryan Carrott: vibes

Adam Armstrong: bass

Tony Jefferson: drums

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Matt Lavelle and the 12 Houses Orchestra

Matt Lavelle: trumpet, cornet, compositions

Ras Moshe: saxophones, flute

Sweet Lee Odom: soprano sax, clarinet

Charles Waters: alto sax, clarinet

Mary Cherney: flutes

Nicole Davis: trumpet

Ras Miguel: trumpet

Meg Montgomery: trumpet

Ar’Braf-Brafmatic: rapping

Anaïs Maviel: vocals

Chris Forbes: keyboards

Stephanie Griffin: viola

Sana Nagano: violin

Gil Selinger: cello

Jack DeSalvo: guitar

Francois Grillot: bass

Jeremy Carlstedt: drums

Iris Ornig’s IO-5

Iris Ornig: bass, compositions

Jonathan Powell: trumpet

Jeremy Powell: tenor saxophone

Glenn Zaleski: keyboards

Allan Mednard: drums

40Twenty

Jacob Garchik: trombone

Jacob Sacks: piano

David Ambrosio: bass

Vinnie Sperrazza: drums

David Binney Fifty Five

David Binney: alto saxophone

Matt Mitchell: piano

Eivind Opsvik: bass

Dan Weiss: drums

Matthew Garrison

Matthew Garrison: bass, electronics

Kenny Grohowski: drums

The Red Hook Jazz Festival is co-directed by Mike Golub, Tamar Smith and James Keepnews. It was conceived by Mike in 2008 as an opportunity to present artists who lived locally and to bring new attention to the work of the Urban Meadow, which had been reclaimed from an abandoned lot down the street from the Smith-Golub home. Over the course of this entirely volunteer-run festival’s 10 years, the RHJF has established itself as a major annual event for jazz listeners globally, recognized for its relaxed vibe, family-friendly environment, strong commitment to giving younger ears an opportunity to hear this vital music by waiving admission costs for children and by it’s continued dedication to presenting some of the world’s greatest jazz talents. In June 2012, then Brooklyn borough president Marty Markowitz declared one day of the RHJF “Red Hook Jazz Festival Day” in Brooklyn.

Read Tom Greenland’s review of the RHJF in the New York City Jazz Record:

http://www.nycjazzrecord.com/issues/tnycjr201507.pdf

And read Nate Chinen’s review for the New York Times:

http://www.nytimes.com/2012/06/13/arts/music/red-hook-jazz-festival-at-urban-meadow-in-brooklyn.html

See George Coleman Jr.’s Rivington Project throw down at 2014’s fest:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=semr_mXRs4A

Here are video excerpts from other past RHJF performances:

Local Red Hook musician Willie Martinez and his La Familia Sextet: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIv-XhEnhL4

Clarence Penn Quartet: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfoaiwaUjV0

Mike Pride’s Bacteria to Boys: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdQort5zOOA

Allison Miller’s Big Molasses: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiRXtLbKFTw

For more information about the Red Hook Jazz Festival, please see its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RedHookJazzFestival

For more information about the Urban Meadow, please visit: http://urbanmeadowbrooklyn.blogspot.com