“The Red Hook Jazz Festival exists contentedly on the margins, like its namesake neighborhood and much of the music on its bill…The mood in the audience was neighborly, with a higher ratio of small children to youngish adults than I’ve seen at any musical event not expressly pitched as a kids’ show.”
— Nate Chinen, New York Times
“The lineup seems to get better every year at the Red Hook Jazz Festival, held on two successive Sundays at the Urban Meadow. These bands have widely varying instrumentation but a shared independent spirit, an ethic as purposeful and rigorous as it is experimental.”
— David R. Adler, Village Voice
“The Red Hook Jazz Festival deserves an award for ‘event deserving wider recognition’.”
— Tom Greenland, New York City Jazz Record
“Lemme tell ya, this is what makes Brooklyn Brooklyn, it really is.”
— former Brooklyn borough president Marty Markowitz, proclaiming “Red Hook Jazz Festival Day” in Brooklyn at the 2012 RHJF
Celebrating a decade of presenting the finest jazz musicians performing today — and proudly from the grassroots — the 10th annual Red Hook Jazz Festival will be presented on two consecutive Sundays, June 11 and 18 from 1-6 PM in the community garden and ecological center the Urban Meadow, located at the corner of President and Van Brunt Streets near the Columbia St. waterfront in Brooklyn, NY. General admission will be $10 and will be available at the Meadow entrance each day of the festival. As with all past editions of the RHJF, all children will be admitted to both days of the festival free of charge.
This year’s lineups represent the state-of-the-art in jazz, reaching across multiple styles and demonstrating the breadth and originality that defines the new jazz of this century. The schedule for the 2017 Red Hook Jazz Festival will be (in order of appearance each day):
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
William Parker/Cooper-Moore
William Parker: bass, shakuhachi
Cooper-Moore: instruments
Thana Alexa Project
Thana Alexa: voice
Carmen Staaf: keyboards
Noam Wiesenberg: bass
Drums: TBA
Richi Debonis’ NOWtet
Richi “RVZ” Debonis: drums, compositions and arrangements
Abraham Burton: reeds
Greg Gisbert: trumpet, flugelhorn
Zaccai Curtis: keyboards
Carlo De Rosa: bass
Jane Ira Bloom Trio
Jane Ira Bloom: soprano saxophone
Mark Helias: bass
Bobby Previte: drums
Eric Person Quartet
Eric Person: alto and soprano saxophones
Bryan Carrott: vibes
Adam Armstrong: bass
Tony Jefferson: drums
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Matt Lavelle and the 12 Houses Orchestra
Matt Lavelle: trumpet, cornet, compositions
Ras Moshe: saxophones, flute
Sweet Lee Odom: soprano sax, clarinet
Charles Waters: alto sax, clarinet
Mary Cherney: flutes
Nicole Davis: trumpet
Ras Miguel: trumpet
Meg Montgomery: trumpet
Ar’Braf-Brafmatic: rapping
Anaïs Maviel: vocals
Chris Forbes: keyboards
Stephanie Griffin: viola
Sana Nagano: violin
Gil Selinger: cello
Jack DeSalvo: guitar
Francois Grillot: bass
Jeremy Carlstedt: drums
Iris Ornig’s IO-5
Iris Ornig: bass, compositions
Jonathan Powell: trumpet
Jeremy Powell: tenor saxophone
Glenn Zaleski: keyboards
Allan Mednard: drums
40Twenty
Jacob Garchik: trombone
Jacob Sacks: piano
David Ambrosio: bass
Vinnie Sperrazza: drums
David Binney Fifty Five
David Binney: alto saxophone
Matt Mitchell: piano
Eivind Opsvik: bass
Dan Weiss: drums
Matthew Garrison
Matthew Garrison: bass, electronics
Kenny Grohowski: drums
The Red Hook Jazz Festival is co-directed by Mike Golub, Tamar Smith and James Keepnews. It was conceived by Mike in 2008 as an opportunity to present artists who lived locally and to bring new attention to the work of the Urban Meadow, which had been reclaimed from an abandoned lot down the street from the Smith-Golub home. Over the course of this entirely volunteer-run festival’s 10 years, the RHJF has established itself as a major annual event for jazz listeners globally, recognized for its relaxed vibe, family-friendly environment, strong commitment to giving younger ears an opportunity to hear this vital music by waiving admission costs for children and by it’s continued dedication to presenting some of the world’s greatest jazz talents. In June 2012, then Brooklyn borough president Marty Markowitz declared one day of the RHJF “Red Hook Jazz Festival Day” in Brooklyn.
Read Tom Greenland’s review of the RHJF in the New York City Jazz Record:
http://www.nycjazzrecord.com/issues/tnycjr201507.pdf
And read Nate Chinen’s review for the New York Times:
http://www.nytimes.com/2012/06/13/arts/music/red-hook-jazz-festival-at-urban-meadow-in-brooklyn.html
See George Coleman Jr.’s Rivington Project throw down at 2014’s fest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=semr_mXRs4A
Here are video excerpts from other past RHJF performances:
Local Red Hook musician Willie Martinez and his La Familia Sextet: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIv-XhEnhL4
Clarence Penn Quartet: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfoaiwaUjV0
Mike Pride’s Bacteria to Boys: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdQort5zOOA
Allison Miller’s Big Molasses: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiRXtLbKFTw
For more information about the Red Hook Jazz Festival, please see its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RedHookJazzFestival
For more information about the Urban Meadow, please visit: http://urbanmeadowbrooklyn.blogspot.com