Award winning drummers Gregg Potter and Dennis Chambers and Vocalist Cathy Rich Honor Buddy Rich’s Music and Legacy

April 29, 2017 • 7:00PM

The Cutting Room – 44 E. 32nd St, New York

As part of the Buddy Rich Centennnial celebrations, the iconic Buddy Rich Band featuring Gregg Potter on drums and vocalist Cathy Rich, Buddy’s only child, will perform in New York on April 29, joined by drummer Dennis Chambers (Parliament-Funkadelic, George Duke, Santana.)

2017 marks Buddy Rich’s Centennial. In order to properly pay tribute to him and his legacy and to celebrate her father’s music, Cathy is re-introducing Buddy Rich Band Classics like “Love for Sale,” “Mercy, Mercy,” “Birdland,” “Nutville,” “Dancing Men” and her hit “The Beat Goes On.” Events that will punctuate the touring schedule throughout the year include the unveiling of stars for Buddy Rich on both the Palm Springs and Las Vegas Walk of Stars, a special event with the Percussive Arts Society, a Christmas show, and in honor of his Centennial, a flag will be flown over the U.S. Capitol on Buddy’s birthday, September 30, when the commemoration of his Centennial will also be read into the official Congressional record where it will be a permanent part of the United States archive for all time.



