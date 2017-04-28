Filtron M, led by New York-based pianist, keyboardist, and composer Manu Koch, will release their latest album entitled Astoria Roots Live (True Groove Records) on April 28, 2017. The recording is the first full-length album released by the group and was recorded live at the Iridium in New York, NY, and Moods in Zürich, Switzerland in 2014.

Filtron M represents a diverse cross-section of many groups and sub-projects and comprises an array of artists from around the globe. Stemming from their collaborative arrangements and the musical freedom afforded each member, the players individually provide their voice through their respective instruments resulting in a contemporary, worldly sound.



Astoria Roots Live showcases Filtron M’s effective use of layered rhythms, driving grooves and probing bass lines, largely drawing from Koch’s eclectic compositions. The recording features the original core band of the Astoria Roots unit, consisting of keyboardist/composer Manu Koch (Switzerland), bassist Panagiotis Andreou (Greece), drummer Mauricio Zottarelli (Brazil), Samuel Torres (Colombia) on congas (Iridium) and Sebastian Nickoll (Germany) congas (Moods). Named after the Queens Neighborhood where they all lived and met, Astoria Roots symbolizes the early beginnings of the collective that is now known as Filtron M. Contributions from multiple guest performers add marked color and further expand the recording’s stylistic breadth. They include vocalist and flutist Yaite Ramos (Cuba/Moods), and Camila Meza (Chile) on voice and guitar, Tamer Pinarbasi (Turkey) on kanun and David Barnes (USA) on harmonica (Iridium).

Filtron M will host an album release party for Astoria Roots Live on June 1, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. at Nublu, 62 Avenue C, New York, NY. For more information visit https://filtronm.com/