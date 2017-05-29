FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Live Concert Combines Live Webcast June 6

Kansas City USA – The Westport Coffeehouse Theater will be the venue location for a live concert performance by the Christopher Burnett Quartet with special guest, Michael Jefry Stevens at 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., June 6.

Tickets are $10 at the door for local audiences and $5 to watch the live webcast online from anywhere around the world.

The live webcast of the concert will begin at 7 p.m. using the Concert Window platform at this link https://www.concertwindow.com/cbjazz

About the event:

Emcee and event producer, Toni Gates will serve as host of the live concert which will feature a program of original compositions by both, Mr. Stevens and Mr. Burnett. The music will be performed by jazz quintet, and selections selected from the following original works:

• Analog Networking (Burnett)

• Breeze (Stevens)

• Dance (Stevens)

• Hauptbahnhof (Burnett)

• Movements (Burnett)

• Only Love (Stevens)

• Parallel Lines (Stevens)

• Perspectives (Burnett)

• Point of View (Stevens)

• The Moffett Family (Stevens)

• The River Po (Stevens)

• Tina Ballerina (Stevens)

• Today This Moment (Stevens)

• Trinity (Stevens)

• What About The Future?

CD Recordings will be available at the ticket table. And, all music is available at the major digital music stores like Apple Music, iTunes, CD Baby, and Amazon. Several compositions will be debut performances.

About the artists:

Pianist, Composer and “Steinway Artist,” Michael Jefry Stevens has released over 80 CDs and composed over 340 works for both large and small ensembles. An active bandleader for over 40 years, his current working musical ensembles include the “Conference Call Quartet,” the “Fonda/Stevens Group,” “Eastern Boundary Quartet,” his collaboration with New Orleans horn man, Brian “Breeze” Cayolle and “Trio Generations” featuring saxophonist Oliver Lake.

Also, see www.MichaelJefryStevens.com

Burnett (Selmer Saxophone Artist), guitarist Charles Gatschet, bassist Andrew W. Stinson, and percussionist Clarence Smith are members of Christopher Burnett’s guitar quartet. The quartet also forms the basis of an international ensemble, The Dino Massa Kansas City Quintet, whose critically acclaimed debut release titled “Echoes of Europe” is available worldwide via the Kansas City-based ARC label. Christopher Burnett’s ensembles have performed at the top venues in Kansas City, and the quartet is also scheduled to perform at the 28th Annual Roots Festival in Paola, Kansas on Aug. 26.

Also, see www.BurnettMusicCompany.com

Westport Coffeehouse opened in 1996 and is a full-service coffeehouse with an exceptional “black box” theatre. Also known as an oasis in the middle of Westports’ “Entertainment District,” amenities and attractions include high-speed Internet, theater and comedy events, and live music performances in the Westport Coffeehouse Theater. Drinks are a specialty with choices ranging from smoothies to ice cream and of course exceptional coffees. Grilled panini sandwiches and baking “by Pam” add to the offerings.

Also, see www.WestportCoffeehouse.com

Event Details:

Westport Coffeehouse Theater and the

Artists Recording Collective label present

Christopher Burnett QUARTET

+ Michael Jefry Stevens

IN CONCERT

TUESDAY JUNE 6 / 7 P.M. + Video Recording

Westport Coffeehouse Theater

4010 Pennsylvania Avenue

Kansas City, Missouri 64111

816.756.3222

$10 cover at the door

$5 webcast cover online

Contact:

operations@artistsrecordingcollective.biz

www.ArtistsRecordingCollective.biz

# # #