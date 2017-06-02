NBM Graphic Novels is proud to present Billie Holiday, the latest graphic novel biography following the Eisner-nominated Glenn Gould: A Life Off Tempo and Thoreau: A Sublime Life.

By internationally renowned Argentine artists José Muñoz and Carlos Sampayo, and featuring Muñoz’ strikingly raw heavy blacks, this is not just a biography but a spell-binding art book tribute.

Born in Baltimore in 1915, and dead too early in New York in 1959, Billie Holiday became a legendary jazz singer, even mythical. With her voice even now managing to touch so many people, we follow a reporter on the trail of the artist on behalf of a New York daily. Beyond the public scandals that marred the life of the star (alcohol, drugs, violence…), he seeks to restore the truth, revisiting the memory of Billie. Through this investigation, Muñoz and Sampayo trace, through the undertones of racism, and in the wake of the blues, the slow drift of a singer who expressed the deepest emotions in jazz.

9×12, 80pp., B&W hc, gold stamped black and red cover, ISBN:9781681120935

$19.99, e-book: $9.99

