

The Jazz Forum at 1 Dixon Lane in Tarrytown, New York will open on Friday, June 9t h !

914-631-1000

jazzforumarts.org

The Jazz Forum, 1 Dixon Lane, Tarrytown, NY will have its grand opening weekend on Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th . The club will operate on weekends only and will present headline jazz artists on Friday and Saturday nights and celebrated Brazilian groups on Sunday afternoons. The Jazz Forum will offer an intimate listening room with clear views of the performing artists from all table and bar seats. Mark Morganelli, musician, producer and Executive Director of Jazz Forum Arts, a non-profit arts presenting organization in Westchester, will open this 100-seat venue, with a Steinway grand piano, a handcrafted walnut bar, a separate lounge and pool room, and a contemporary art gallery. The club is a reimagining of Morganelli’s Manhattan jazz club, the Jazz Forum which he ran from 1979 to 1983.

The Jazz Forum will feature Italian wines, local beers and a full bar along with a light menu of Italian specialties. The club is a program of the non-profit Jazz Forum Arts with the presenting sponsorship of Montefiore Health System. Additional support is provided by Jazz Forum Charter Donors and ArtsWestchester.

The club is situated one block north of Main Street in Tarrytown and one block west of Broadway (Rte. 9). Parking is available for patrons during club hours only at the Key Bank and Chase employee parking lots. Handicapped parking is available at the club site.

Renowned trumpeter Roy Hargrove Quintet will perform for the Grand Opening of Westchester’s premier jazz club, the Jazz Forum on Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th. Separate admission per set; doors open at 7 pm for 8 pm set and at 9:30 for 10 pm set.

Hargrove has been one of America’s most in-demand jazz artists for over two decades. He won his first Grammy in 1998 for the album Habana with his Afro-Cuban band, Crisol. He won a second Grammy in 2002 for Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall with co-leaders Herbie Hancock and Michael Brecker. Hargrove was also the bandleader of the progressive group The RH Factor, which combined funk, jazz, hip-hop, soul, and gospel music. He tours all over the world with the Roy Hargrove Quintet and the Roy Hargrove Big Band. Tickets for each set of the Roy Hargrove Quintet at the Jazz Forum are $25 with a $10 minimum per person.

Jazz Forum’s first Brazilian Music Sunday will feature Monika Oliveira and the Brazilians on Sunday, June 11th. Separate admission per set; doors open at 3 pm for 4 pm set & 5:30 for 6 pm set.

Tickets are available from instantseats.com for the Grand Opening weekend and all Jazz Forum performances. Montefiore Health System is the presenting sponsor for the club and additional support is provided by Arts Westchester and Jazz Forum Charter Donors. The club will offer jazz artists on Fridays and Saturdays and celebrated Brazilian groups on Sundays.

Vocalist Monika Oliveira and the Brazilians will launch Jazz Forum’s Brazilian Music Sundays on June 11th. Oliveira is a fresh and exciting vocal presence in New York’s Brazilian scene today. The singer/songwriter, born in Belém and raised in Rio de Janeiro, has been living and performing in New York City for over 15 years. She combines her love of Brazil’s musical heritage with jazz to create music that is moving and rhythmic, pure and passionate. Tickets for each set are $15 with a $10 minimum per person.