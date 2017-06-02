“Straight Ahead is like a humanities festival of jazz” – Chicago Tribune

From July 17-21 2017 The Jazz Institute of Chicago in collaboration with Columbia College Chicago will offer 5 days of interactive explorations of jazz via lectures, demonstrations, hands-on clinics and jam sessions during its 9th annual Straight Ahead Jazz Camp. Designed for adults age 18 and up and open to the general public, the camp provides an opportunity for jazz educators, music students, jazz enthusiasts and musicians to immerse themselves in the scholarship and performance of jazz. The camp is held in the heart of downtown Chicago at Columbia College Chicago Music Center located at 1014 S. Michigan Avenue.

Jazz Masters bebop innovator and pianist Barry Harris and bassist, composer and educator Rufus Reid will join boundary-stretching trumpeter and composer Dave Douglas, pianist and author Monica Herzig and Chicago’s inimitable saxophonist Ari Brown as featured artists at the camp. Each will present a lecture or demonstration, interact with Improvisation clinics and lead a jam session with participants. Other offerings include The Art of Ragtime with MacArthur Fellow and ragtime pianist Reginald Robinson, Latin Jazz Styles with Houston’s Grammy nominated educator Jose Diaz, a Performance Ear Training Master Class with guitarist Donovan Mixon and Where Are They Now with educator and Band Director Roxanne Stevenson; a how-to session highlighting ways to encourage young women to pursue careers in jazz. Daily improvisation clinics and instrumental master classes are led by top Chicago artists including Willie Pickens, Pharez Whitted, Geof Bradfield, Greg Ward, Bobbi Wilsyn and others.

In addition to opportunities to interact with and learn from exemplary clinicians from Chicago and beyond, the camp is perfect place to network with peers, meet new colleagues and connect to current pedagogical approaches; all in a stimulating and welcoming environment.Few other jazz camps in the country provide such high-level interaction with world renowned musicians for less than $300. Straight Ahead Jazz Camp provides a perfect opportunity to learn something new or expand your knowledge regardless of your level of experience. Chicago Public School teachers can even earn up to 35 CPDUs when they attend the full week.

Regular registration closes on July 17 and a special discount for JIC members is available. For more information or to register, visit www.jazzinchicago.org