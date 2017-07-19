Earlier this month, New York-based tenor saxophonist Lawrence Clark independently released his debut album entitled Forward Motion. The recording highlights Clark’s original compositions which are brought to life through a dynamic group featuring Lawrence Clark (tenor sax); Josh Evans (trumpet); Kush Abadey (drums); Rahsaan Carter (bass); and David Bryant (piano).

Originally from Camden, NJ, Lawrence Clark has been a longtime fixture within the vibrant New York jazz scene and has appeared at festivals and concerts throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Africa. He spent over a decade playing with renowned drummer Rashied Ali, and has also shared the stage with an array of highly regarded artists including Norman Simmons, Winard Harper, David Bryant, Jeremy Pelt, Orrin Evans, Azar Lawrence, Tyshawn Sorey, Eric Mcpherson, David Weiss, Billy Hart, Anthony Wonsey, Gene Jackson, Reggie Workman, David Weiss, Babatunede Lea, Dwayne Burno, Billy Drummond, and many others.

Clark feels that Forward Motion is an honest and transparent portrayal of his spiritual connection with jazz, and notes that the album is a tribute to the late quartets of John Coltrane and Miles Davis. He composed all but one of the selections featured on the recording, which he says “express a range of emotions that encompass happiness, gratitude, appreciation, self-assurance, and freedom.” In addition, he adds “each song has a personal connection to my being and relates to many of the personal experiences I have had so far in life.”

Forward Motion was recorded at Tedesco Studio’s Paramus, NJ and mixed and mastered by James Dellatacoma at Laswell’s Studio’s in West Orange, NJ; it is currently available on leading digital music services. In the coming months, Lawrence Clark and his ensemble will be performing in support of the release.

For more information: http://www.lawrence-clark.net/