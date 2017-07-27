Thursday, August 10, 2017
Showcasing students of the Vermont Jazz Center’s 42nd annual Summer Workshop perform in professionally coached ensemble, trio, and featured vocalist settings.
Different concerts at 3:30 and 8 pm with break for dinner.
At the idyllic Putney School in Vermont.
$5 donation suggested.
SET I: 3:30- 5:30 PM
Dinner Break
SET II: 8:00- 10:00 PM
Michael S. Currier Center
Putney School
418 Houghton Brook Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
www.vtjazz.org
802 254 9088
Ginger Morawski
ginger@vtjazz.org