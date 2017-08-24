Jazz with Julie Newsome & Friends
Please join us for jazz on Tuesday, September 12th at Bogies in Westlake Village – the coolest club in town!
Julie Newsome, vocals
Karen Hammack, keys
Jack Le Compte, drums
Chris Conner, bass
Tuesday, September 12th
7:30 to 9:45
Bogies at the Westlake Village Inn 32001 Agoura Road
Westlake Village, CA 91361
www.bogies-bar.com
About Author
Julie Newsome
It’s no surprise that Julie has fans that cover the globe. She’s a favorite on radio stations and performs to packed houses from intimate clubs to prestigious jazz venues.
Whether recorded or live, joined by a quiet rhythm section or a full orchestra, she excels in each setting with a voice that is distinctive, rich and sung with supreme articulation. Her spirit shines through on every note and is weighted with the emotions of a lifetime.
A native of Los Angeles, Julie lives in Southern California with her husband and very feisty terriers.
From the Critics:
“It’s time for jazz fans to give more attention to the warm sound and lyrical interpretations of Julie Newsome.” – Don Heckman
“A versatile singer with a wide repertoire, Julie Newsome displays warmth and heartfelt emotions on lush ballads, adds beauty and swing to standards and even sings the blues. She does justice to the lyrics that she interprets, while adding subtle creativity.” – Scott Yanow