The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra has been called “stunningly beautiful” (New York City Jazz Record), “captivating” (Jazz Improv), “spellbinding” (The Boston Globe), and “one of the best jazz ensembles in the world” (Jazz Podium, Germany). The legendary band, led by founder/director Mark Harvey, will kick off its 45th season with a high-energy show at the Silver Center called The Worlds of Jazz—classics by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis. The band will perform hits like Satin Doll, Everyday I Have the Blues, Roll ‘Em, Manteca, and All Blues. Also on tap: exhilarating originals by Mark Harvey, including the orchestral premiere of his piece SGS (Saint-Gaudens Studio) in honor of famed sculptor Auguste Saint-Gaudens.

The show is Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm, Hanaway Theatre, Silver Center for the Arts, 114 Main Street. Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264. Premium $30, Adult $25, Senior $20, Youth/College ID $15, Groups $15. Tickets, 603-535-2787. http://www.plymouth.edu/silver-center/

The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra is one of the longest running large jazz ensembles in the world. Guest artists who have appeared with Aardvark include jazz luminaries Jaki Byard, Sheila Jordan, Jimmy Giuffre, Geri Allen, Dominique Eade and Matt Savage. The band performs widely and appears on 14 CDs, including 8 discs on the prestigious Leo Records label.

Aardvark is: Peter Bloom, Phil Scarff, Chris Rakowski, Charlie Kohlhase, Allan Chase/saxophones and woodwinds; KC Dunbar, Jeanne Snodgrass/trumpets; Jay Keyser, Jeff Marsanskis/ trombones; Bill Lowe/ bass trombone; Richard Nelson/guitar; John Funkhouser/string bass; Harry Wellott/drums; Grace Hughes, Jerry Edwards/vocalists; Mark Harvey/ trumpet, music director. The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra is managed by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, director. 617-776-8778.