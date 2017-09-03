The pianist and composer Daniel Costa released his new jazz/world cd album “Suite Três Rios” recorded in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

This album recaptures the essence of Brazilian rhythms, with shades of classical music.

The name is inspired by the confluence of the Solimões and Negro Rivers in the Amazon Rainforest, known as the Encontro das águas, reflecting the album’s connection with Brazil’s rich natural diversity.

It also hints at Dan Costa’s own background, born in London (UK) to a Portuguese and Italian family.

Mixed by ECM engineer Jan Erik Kongshaug and mastered by John Greenham, the album features well-known artists such as Jaques Morelenbaum, Marcos Suzano, Ricardo Silveira, Teco Cardoso and Leila Pinheiro.

