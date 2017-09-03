Celebrating a Century of Jazz

1917 – 2017

November 22nd to 26th, 2017

Presented at the

Town & Country – A Destination Hotel

500 Hotel Circle North

Discerning jazz fans call the San Diego Jazz Festival “the crown jewel of jazz festivals.” The event is held during the Thanksgiving weekend at the Town & Country Resort and Convention Center, in San Diego. The SD Jazz Fest is a favorite of festival-goers from around the globe. All venues are conveniently located in the Town & Country Convention Center. There are large concert rooms with double dance floors and small, intimate “listening” rooms. All are non-smoking. The Festival bands represent a wide variety of traditional jazz, dixieland, ragtime, swing, and rockabilly styles. The Festival offers something for every taste in classic jazz.

Wednesday 7 PM -10:45 PM (2 bands)

Thursday 6 PM -11 PM (5 bands)

Friday 10:00 AM -10:45 PM

Saturday 9:30 AM -12:30 AM

Sunday 9 AM – 6:15 PM