Tom Harrell Quartet at the Vermont Jazz Center

Saturday, October 14, 2017, 8 pm

Tom Harrell is one of the most prolific trumpeters in jazz. His career spans more than 40 years and he has appeared on over 260 albums with artists such as Charles McPherson and Horace Silver.

Harrell twice earned trumpeter of the year in Down Beat Magazine. He has 27 albums as a leader and appeared as sideman with greats including Dizzy Gillespie, Art Farmer, Phil Woods, Jim Hall, Charlie Haden, and Joe Lovano. His recording with pianist Bill Evans won a Grammy for the ensemble in 1981.

This VJC performance with his working quartet promotes their new recording, ‘Moving Pictures’.

“…one of the best composers, improvisers and bandleaders in jazz since the late ’80s” — Ben Ratliff, New York Times

Tom Harrell, trumpet

Danny Grissett, piano

Ugonna Okegwo, bass

Joe Dyson, drums

Sponsored by Dave Ellis and Ann Greenwalt of Ellis Music and Diana Bingham.

Tickets $20-$40 general, $15 students. Available online, at door, reserved by phone and In the Moment Records.

Call ahead for handicap access.

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro 05301

ginger@vtjazz.org

802 254 9088

www.vtjazz.org