Tom Harrell Quartet at the Vermont Jazz Center
Saturday, October 14, 2017, 8 pm
Tom Harrell is one of the most prolific trumpeters in jazz. His career spans more than 40 years and he has appeared on over 260 albums with artists such as Charles McPherson and Horace Silver.
Harrell twice earned trumpeter of the year in Down Beat Magazine. He has 27 albums as a leader and appeared as sideman with greats including Dizzy Gillespie, Art Farmer, Phil Woods, Jim Hall, Charlie Haden, and Joe Lovano. His recording with pianist Bill Evans won a Grammy for the ensemble in 1981.
This VJC performance with his working quartet promotes their new recording, ‘Moving Pictures’.
“…one of the best composers, improvisers and bandleaders in jazz since the late ’80s” — Ben Ratliff, New York Times
Tom Harrell, trumpet
Danny Grissett, piano
Ugonna Okegwo, bass
Joe Dyson, drums
Sponsored by Dave Ellis and Ann Greenwalt of Ellis Music and Diana Bingham.
Tickets $20-$40 general, $15 students. Available online, at door, reserved by phone and In the Moment Records.
Call ahead for handicap access.
Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill Hill #222
Brattleboro 05301
ginger@vtjazz.org
802 254 9088
www.vtjazz.org