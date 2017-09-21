WAIT A MINUTE!!!

Once upon a time there was a jazz group called, Eve CorneliOus & The Chip Crawford Trio. They decided to leave Durham, NC and move to New York City in pursuit of Jazz music. They played many of the NYC clubs including [Dizzy’s Coca-Cola, Blue Note, Smoke]; they even embarked on European travels playing with Big Bands.

A favorite spot to play was a popular small dive called St. Nick’s Pub in Harlem where they jammed every week with stellar artists such as Gregory Porter, Olu Dara, Jeremy Pelt, Jon Hendricks, Wynton Marsalis and many others.

Eventually, Paul Stache of Smoke Jazz Club afforded them the opportunity to record Live at Smoke! where the group had become regulars. However, due to unfortunate personal events the project was put ‘on hold’. Alas, now is the time.

Live at Smoke! proved to be somewhat different as it explores [some] pop tunes of the day as well as some obscure standards in keeping with The Spirit of Jazz.

These exciting musicians were the ‘regular band’ included Chip Crawford, piano/organ; Aaron James, bass; Emanuel Harrold, drums; Greg Bandy, drums; Phoenix Rivera, drums; Ed Cherry, guitar; and Jason Curry, alto sax. They are [currently] playing with vocalist Gregory Porter.

“One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show” said Bro. Yusuf Salim, a pianist from Baltimore, MD.

Eve’s prior recordings are “I Feel Like Some Jazz Today” and “Faces of Eve.”

She also recently recorded a CD entitled IMPROMPTU with NYC guitarist Saul Rubin and she has been a guest vocalist on the albums with other stellar musicians such as Ramsey Lewis, Norman Connors, Teo Macero, Javon Jackson and an array of others.

