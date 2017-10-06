Called “stunningly beautiful” (New York City Jazz Record) and “one of the best jazz ensembles in the world” (Jazz Podium, Germany), The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra will perform wide-ranging originals by music director Mark Harvey, Saturday October 7, 2017 at 9:00 pm, MIT Killian Hall, 160 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02142. Free and open to the public. Information: 617 452 3205 or 617 776 8778. The show will feature the premiere of Harvey’s latest work Nowheresville, plus an updated version of his rollicking Swamp-a-Rama Suite including Trumputin Tango, Fake News Blewz, and Perseverance Pavanne. The show will conclude with Harvey’s No Walls, Aardvark’s anthem of inclusivity and hope.

The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, founded in 1973, is one of the longest continuously operating large jazz ensembles in the world. The orchestra performs original compositions by Mark Harvey, as well as classics from the jazz tradition, American music, and world music. Aardvark has premiered more than 175 works and has released 14 CDs, including 8 discs on Leo Records. Guest artists have included luminaries Sheila Jordan, Jaki Byard, Jimmy Giuffre, Geri Allen, Dominique Eade, Matt Savage, and Walter Thompson. Aardvark has been called “brilliant” (CultureJazz.Fr), “spellbinding” (The Boston Globe), “captivating” (Jazz Improv), and “beyond category” (Downbeat). Read more at:

http://www.aardvarkjazz.com

Aardvark is: Peter H. Bloom, Phil Scarff, Chris Rakowski, Dan Zupan, Dylan Sherry/saxophones and woodwinds; Jeanne Snodgrass/trumpet; Bob Pilkington, Jay Keyser, Jeff Marsanskis/ trombones; Bill Lowe/ bass trombone; Richard Nelson/guitar; John Funkhouser/string bass; Harry Wellott/drums; Mark Harvey/ trumpet, music director. The band is managed by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, director, telephone 617 776 8778. Email: delamotte-amw at Comcast dot net