Humanitarian arts and educational organization Experience Ayiti will hold a special benefit concert on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at DROM in New York City, for the organization’s second annual mission trip to Haiti. The show will present an All-Star ensemble featuring saxophonist and Experience Ayiti’s founder Godwin Louis, vocalist Pauline Jean, along with Billy Buss(trumpet), Willerm Delisfort (piano), Jonathan Michel (bass), Allan Mednard (drums), and Markus Schwartz (percussion), with several surprise guests.

The impetus for Experience Ayiti’s annual trip is to carry out the organization’s mission, which is to facilitate cultural exchange between Haiti and the world through education and the arts. The initiative uses performing arts to foster collaborations between local and visiting musicians, guests, volunteers, and charitable organizations while paying homage to Haiti’s local customs and traditions.

Last December, participants from Experience Ayiti visited different regions in Haiti, including Carrefour (a poor suburb of Port-au-Prince still recovering from the catastrophic damages in the 2010 Earthquake). Over four days, members provided aid and presented a series of free concerts and educational workshops. While in Haiti, Experience Ayiti was able to feed over 500 participants through its program in Carrefour, Leogane and Jacmel, and distributed first aid kits and musical equipment (reeds, strings, manuscript paper, etc.). All this was made possible through direct fundraising efforts and both private and corporate donations. Last year’s participants included Godwin Louis, Pauline Jean, Billy Buss, Aaron Goldberg, Michael Feinberg, Allan Mednard, Bennie Wallace, Jhony Keys, Johnbern Thomas, Robin Margolis, and Dan Louis. Recognized sponsors included individual donors, as well as College Louis Joseph Janvier, Hotel Villa Therese, Le Villate, and Yamaha, to name a few.

This year’s mission trip will take place from December 26 to December 30, 2017, and will build upon the significant strides made in 2016. Many of the regions that were visited before will once again be targeted this year, with the goal of raising additional funds to allow for greater outreach and amplified relief efforts.Experience Ayiti is led by a team of visionary artists who are dedicated to the cause, and who volunteer their time and expertise to advance the effort. Community support is vital, and the organization gladly welcomes donations in the form of monetary contributions, musical instruments, portable sound systems, and generators. To purchase tickets visit: http://bit.ly/2xT68Db

For more information visit: https://www.experienceayiti.org/