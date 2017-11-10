Daniel ROURE new album “Vintage Love Songs” 2017
— Daniel Roure’s new album “Vintage Love Songs” has just been released. It includes covers songs of Blossom Dearie, Dean Martin, Trenet, Brel, Gainsbourg, Niel Diamond,Sinatra… the 50s and 60s.in french and english . Daniel Roure,Piano vocal, has made swing arrangements with an unexpected freshness of these musics, accompanied by Christophe Le Van on the bass, Philippe Le Van drums , Thomas Roure Sax Alto This album is to listen in good company with a glass of red wine Bordeaux at the evening or anytime you want to fall in love…!with the french spirit. Specially recommended for those who love Jazz and romance.Daniel Roure has a warm and sensual voice that gives this album a particular sensuality and ambiance. Lovers …let’s go !
Listen to :https://danielroure.bandcamp.com/album/vintage-love-songs
Website: www.danielroure.com
Cdbaby:https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/souvenirofmychildhood
About Author
Daniel ROURE
Pianist, composer and vocalist in French and English, Daniel Roure offers in his albums inspirational Jazzy which are somewhere between Cool Jazz, Vocal Jazz, Poetry , Blues, swing and easylistening.
Daniel Roure has an unmistakable timbre and attack expanded the playing field by incorporating jazz standards, blues and french varieties into his work -Warm voice and swing unforgetable.Roure has won one award on "Le Printemps du Jazz" Toulon France
Widely recognized in the international specialized press, his songs spread the world through the Internet and streaming radio stations.More than 7 million listeners . Putumayo World Music label included in the compilation Vintage France track "Les Baleines Bleues" .
Through his music, Daniel Roure invites you to share his passion for jazz and his devotion to American Standards of the 40's style, all melodiously in a musical setting.
Jazz shines and finds its cultural roots in all Daniel Roure' songs .
