— Daniel Roure’s new album “Vintage Love Songs” has just been released. It includes covers songs of Blossom Dearie, Dean Martin, Trenet, Brel, Gainsbourg, Niel Diamond,Sinatra… the 50s and 60s.in french and english . Daniel Roure,Piano vocal, has made swing arrangements with an unexpected freshness of these musics, accompanied by Christophe Le Van on the bass, Philippe Le Van drums , Thomas Roure Sax Alto This album is to listen in good company with a glass of red wine Bordeaux at the evening or anytime you want to fall in love…!with the french spirit. Specially recommended for those who love Jazz and romance.Daniel Roure has a warm and sensual voice that gives this album a particular sensuality and ambiance. Lovers …let’s go !

Listen to :https://danielroure.bandcamp.com/album/vintage-love-songs

Website: www.danielroure.com

Cdbaby:https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/souvenirofmychildhood