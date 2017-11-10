Saturday, November 18th, 2017, 8 pm

The Syncopators re-imagine repertoire from the early days of New Orleans jazz and complement it with authentic Cuban and African Rhythms.

Villafranca, a piano virtuoso, double majored in percussion and piano performance in Cuba’s esteemed Escuela Nacional de Arte.

He’s a professor at Julliard School of Music and was sideman for Wynton Marsalis, Jon Faddis, Sonny Fortune, Giovanni Hidalgo, Eddie Henderson, Miguel Zenón et al.

“An inspired and visionary musician” -Wynton Marsalis

Sponsored by L. Carlene Raper and Julian Gerstin

Call ahead for handicap access.

$20-$40 general, $15 students. Available online, at door, reserved by phone and In the Moment Records. MC/Visa $1 fee/ticket.

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro 05301

ginger@vtjazz.org

802 254 9088

www.vtjazz.org