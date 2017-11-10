Saturday, November 18th, 2017, 8 pm
The Syncopators re-imagine repertoire from the early days of New Orleans jazz and complement it with authentic Cuban and African Rhythms.
Villafranca, a piano virtuoso, double majored in percussion and piano performance in Cuba’s esteemed Escuela Nacional de Arte.
He’s a professor at Julliard School of Music and was sideman for Wynton Marsalis, Jon Faddis, Sonny Fortune, Giovanni Hidalgo, Eddie Henderson, Miguel Zenón et al.
“An inspired and visionary musician” -Wynton Marsalis
Sponsored by L. Carlene Raper and Julian Gerstin
Call ahead for handicap access.
$20-$40 general, $15 students. Available online, at door, reserved by phone and In the Moment Records. MC/Visa $1 fee/ticket.
Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill Hill #222
Brattleboro 05301
ginger@vtjazz.org
802 254 9088
www.vtjazz.org