16 piece big band with director Rob Freeberg, Kevin Mahogany, vocals and Dave Stryker, guitar.

Revenue from this annual gala is the primary source of funding to assist VJC students. VJC averages of $17,000 in scholarships each year to help students attend ensembles, private lessons and our annual summer jazz workshop.

The big band gala is a favorite for dancers and listeners alike. There is nothing like the energy created by a 16 piece big band–especially when fronted by two extraordinary guest artists!

Kevin Mahogany’s voice is reminiscent of Johnny Hartman’s: sultry, big and beautiful. Originally from Kansas City, he has internalized that city’s historic connection to swing and blues; in fact he played a character based on the legendary jazz great Big Joe Turner in Robert Altman’s film Kansas City.

Complementing Mahogany’s blues aesthetic is guitarist Dave Stryker who traveled for two years with Brother Jack McDuff (organist) and then Stanley Turrentine for over a decade.

Mahogany and Stryker have performed and recorded together on numerous occasions.

“Kevin Mahogany is unquestionably one of today’s most exciting and musically adept jazz vocalists.” — Billboard Magazine

Tickets WITH Table Seating: $30-$50 sliding scale; Tickets WITHOUT Table Seating: $25-$45 sliding scale.

Available online, at door, reserved by phone and In the Moment Records. MC/Visa $1 fee/ticket.