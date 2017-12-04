SHARE ON:

SMOKIN IN SEATTLE—Wynton Kelly Trio and Wes Montgomery—Resonance Records

ALTO MANHATTAN—Steve Slagle—Panorama

DREAMS AND DAGGERS—Cecile McLorin Salvant—Mack Avenue

FOR THE LOVE OF YOU—Jacques Lesure—WJ3

LIVE FROM STERN GROVE FESTIVAL—Pacific Mambo Orchestra—PMO

SERENADE FOR HORACE—Louis Hayes—Blue Note

IN THE MOMENT—Johnny O’Neal—Smoke Sessions

LET’S GROOVE—Cory Weeds—Cellar Live

LATIN JAZZ PROJECT VOL. 1—Ray Obiedo—Rhythmus

REACH—Christian Sands—Mack Avenue