Larry Reni Thomas’ Top Ten Jazz 2017
SMOKIN IN SEATTLE—Wynton Kelly Trio and Wes Montgomery—Resonance Records
ALTO MANHATTAN—Steve Slagle—Panorama
DREAMS AND DAGGERS—Cecile McLorin Salvant—Mack Avenue
FOR THE LOVE OF YOU—Jacques Lesure—WJ3
LIVE FROM STERN GROVE FESTIVAL—Pacific Mambo Orchestra—PMO
SERENADE FOR HORACE—Louis Hayes—Blue Note
IN THE MOMENT—Johnny O’Neal—Smoke Sessions
LET’S GROOVE—Cory Weeds—Cellar Live
LATIN JAZZ PROJECT VOL. 1—Ray Obiedo—Rhythmus
REACH—Christian Sands—Mack Avenue
About Author
Larry Reni Thomas
Larry Reni Thomas, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, is a writer/radio announcer/lecturer based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, who has worked at seven radio stations and whose journalistic work has appeared in downbeat and The New York Times Magazine. He is the author of The True Story Behind The Wilmington Ten and Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!: A Fictional Account of The Wilmington Ten Incident of February 1971. Thomas also wrote The Lady Who Shot Lee Morgan, an article that included an exclusive interview with North Carolina native, Helen Morgan, who killed the 33-year-old jazz trumpet legend. Thomas’ lecture, The Carolina Jazz Connection With Larry Thomas, has been presented at schools, colleges, universities, libraries and public places since 2008, and he was also listed in the downbeat magazine jazz critics poll for 2012. Larry is presently writing a history of The Barn: Wilmington, North Carolina Jazz Mecca (1945-50). He is also featured in the documentary films: Wilmington On Fire and American Jazz Musician. Email: larryrthomas@bellsouth.net , blog: carolinajazzconnectionwithlarrythomas.blogspot.com.