Published by the online promotional platform JazzWorldQuest the JazzWorldQuest Showcase is now at its fifth edition, and as in the previous years the selection includes streaming of tracks released during the current year by independent musicians from various countries playing different forms of jazz and styles. Jazz is a living form of art without physical or cultural boundaries, a reality reflected by the music performed by the musicians featured on all our Showcases. We live in a world of interconnectedness where inspiration, traditions and influences travel freely regardless of continent. What matters in the end is the quality of music its ability to reach the minds and hearts of the listeners wherever they live. This year We invite you to hear and enjoy music released by Matija Dedic(Croatia), Roberto Magris Sextet(Italy/USA), Sinouj(Spain), Randy McGill(USA), Diego Figueiredo(Brazil), Florin Raducanu(Romania), Stefano Travaglini(Italy), Itamar Borochov(Israel), Florian Hoefner(Canada), Antoine Fafard(UK), The Steven McGill Project(USA), Bill Mentz(USA), Leon Neal(USA), António Silva Quartet(Portugal),Hayley Lam(USA), Igor Willcox 4tet(Brazil), Daniel Chia(Singapore), Marcin Malinowski(Poland), Sweet Lu(USA) Link: http://jazzworldquest.com/showcase-2017