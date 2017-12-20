January 13th, 2018

8 pm

When talking about trombone in traditional and straight-ahead jazz, we talk about Wycliffe Gordon.

His latest album is a tribute to Louis Armstrong, and he recently completed a series of workshops at colleges and festivals, a week at the Blue Note with David Sanborn, and a tour to celebrate the centennial anniversaries of Ella, Monk, Mongo and Dizzy.

The son of a piano-playing gospel preacher, Gordon came to prominence as an original member of the Wynton Marsalis Septet and has been connected with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra since 1989.

He has 20 albums out as leader and appears on over 300 recordings, with Wynton Marsalis, Winard Harper, Anat Cohen, Roswell Rudd, Marcus Roberts, Natalie Merchant, Paul Simon and many others.

Downbeat Critic’s Poll winner, “Best Trombone:” 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016

Jazz Journalist’s Association, “Trombonist of the Year:” 9 years running

Wycliffe Gordon, vocals, trombone, trumpet

Ehud Asherie, piano

Alvin Atkinson, drums

Adrian Cunningham, reeds and vocals

Corcoran Holt, bass

Tickets $20-$40 general, $15 students. Available online, at door, reserved by phone and In the Moment Records.

Call ahead for handicap access.

Sponsored by Mary Ellen Copeland and Ed Anthes and a Friend of the VJC Summer Jazz Workshop

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro 05301

ginger@vtjazz.org

802 254 9088

www.vtjazz.org