Art Note Ensemble will perform at Club Bonafide on January 4th at 7PM. Tickets: http://clubbonafide.com/event/art-note-ensemble-2/

‘Art Note Ensemble’ is a music ensemble that creates cross-stylistic and cross-cultural music by way of exploring beyond the fringes of conventional compositional and improvisational techniques, instrumental techniques, timbre, performance practice and electronics.

The music, best described as Cosmic Music and Jazz Concrete Instrumental, lies between the genres of avant-garde, contemporary jazz, contemporary concert music, electronic music, plus many more, and thrives on honesty and soulfulness.

www.jessiecoxmusic.com