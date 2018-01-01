New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group performs their NYC album release at the Blue Note (131 West 3rd St, New York, NY) on Sunday, January 28th at 11:30am (TICKETS) and 1:30pm (TICKETS). Daniel Bennett can be heard throughout the world performing his award-winning compositions on saxophone, flute, clarinet, and oboe. The music is a provocative mix of jazz, avant-pop, and surf rock. The Daniel Bennett Group is promoting their latest album, ‘Sinking Houseboat Confusion’ (Manhattan Daylight Media). Bennett is joined by guitarist Nat Janoff, electric bassist Eddy Khaimovich, and Matthew Feick on drums. The Boston Globe describes Bennett’s music as “a mix of jazz, folk, and minimalism.” The trio was recently voted “Best New Jazz Group” in New York City Hot House Magazine. The Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, NPR, WXPN Philadelphia, Indy Public Radio, San Francisco Examiner, St. Louis Public Radio, Orlando Sentinel and the Village Voice. The Village Voice raves, “saxophonist Daniel Bennett makes hay with an airy approach that’s buoyant enough to conjure notions of East African guitar riffs and Steve Reich’s pastoral repetition.” Time Out New York describes the music as, “hypnotic.” Daniel Bennett studied saxophone at the prestigious New England Conservatory in Boston. During his time in Boston, Bennett performed regularly with the Portland Symphony and the New Hampshire Festival Orchestra. Bennett recently toured Italy and Switzerland with renowned Armenian world music ensemble, Musaner. In addition to leading his own band, Daniel Bennett performs in Broadway and Off-Broadway theater productions in New York City. Daniel Bennett composed the musical score for stage adaptations of ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘Brave Smiles’ at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Manhattan. Daniel Bennett recently arranged the music for ‘Whitman at the Whitney,’ a multimedia theater production at the Whitney Museum in New York City. Daniel Bennett currently plays woodwinds every week in ‘Blank! The Musical’ at the Broadway Comedy Club. The show is the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times calls the show, “Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!” Daniel Bennett’s theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader. Daniel Bennett is an official endorsing artist for Morgan Mouthpieces.