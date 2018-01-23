Thelonious Monk Award Winner and trumpeter Marquis Hill swings super-hard and its grooves use elements of hip hop, hard bop and swing.

The ensemble’s touch is light and its use of dynamics and space makes the music very easy to listen to.



Hill’s band presents the new Chicago sound but, even more, he has created something unique, compelling and very fresh.

The Blacktet gives us a new paradigm of jazz that will take us into the future.

“A dauntingly skilled trumpeter” — New York Times

Marquis Hill, Trumpet

Joel Ross, Vibraphone

James Francies, Piano

Harish Raghavan, Bass

Jonathan Pinson, Drums

Tickets $20-$40 general, $15 students. Available online, at door, reserved by phone and In the Moment Records.

Call ahead for handicap access.

Sponsored by Al Wakefield of Wakefield Talabisco, WVEW,WVPR,NEPR,WKVT- Green Mtn. Mornings w/ Olga Peters

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro 05301

ginger@vtjazz.org

802 254 9088

www.vtjazz.org