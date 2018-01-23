Thelonious Monk Award Winner and trumpeter Marquis Hill swings super-hard and its grooves use elements of hip hop, hard bop and swing.
The ensemble’s touch is light and its use of dynamics and space makes the music very easy to listen to.
Hill’s band presents the new Chicago sound but, even more, he has created something unique, compelling and very fresh.
The Blacktet gives us a new paradigm of jazz that will take us into the future.
“A dauntingly skilled trumpeter” — New York Times
Marquis Hill, Trumpet
Joel Ross, Vibraphone
James Francies, Piano
Harish Raghavan, Bass
Jonathan Pinson, Drums
Tickets $20-$40 general, $15 students. Available online, at door, reserved by phone and In the Moment Records.
Call ahead for handicap access.
Sponsored by Al Wakefield of Wakefield Talabisco, WVEW,WVPR,NEPR,WKVT- Green Mtn. Mornings w/ Olga Peters
Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill Hill #222
Brattleboro 05301
ginger@vtjazz.org
802 254 9088
www.vtjazz.org