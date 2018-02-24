Saturday, March 10, 2018

8 pm

Jazzmeia Horn won the 2015 Thelonious Monk Vocal Contest and the 2013 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition. She is a natural who grew up in a family passionately rooted in gospel music; her grandmother, a jazz-loving pianist, gave Horn her name.

Time proved her Grandma right-

Since moving from her native Dallas to attend the New School, Horn has fully embraced and become a symbol of the New York jazz scene. Just the last 3 months of 2017 took her from Brooklyn to Bogota, South Korea, China, London, San Diego and the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy.

Her evolution from New York musician to festival-hopping jazz star happened quickly and is reflected by the success of her debut album, A Social Call, which quickly surged to Billboard’s Top 10 Jazz Albums upon its release.

“Great story-telling and inspired message-giving, fluid vocals and scat-singing and spirited group performances” – Ashley Kahn, jazz author

Jazzmeia Horn, vocals

Victor Gould, piano

Nick Dunston, acoustic bass

Henry Conerway, drums

Tickets $20-$40 general, $15 students. Available online, at door, reserved by phone and In the Moment Records.

Call ahead for handicap access.

Sponsored by

Beth Raffeld and Philip Khoury; Mark Anagnostopulos and Janet Zinter, WVEW,WVPR,NEPR,WKVT- Green Mtn. Mornings w/ Olga Peters

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro 05301

ginger@vtjazz.org

802 254 9088

www.vtjazz.org