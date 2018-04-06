April 13,14 & 15, 2018

Celebrating the refined art of solo jazz piano, in partnership with the Brattleboro Music Center, at their new facility.

Friday. April 13 at the Brattleboro Music Center Concert Hall, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro, VT 05301:

8 pm- Feature concert- Kirk Lightsey &Harold Danko, solo & duo performances

Saturday, April 14 at the BMC Concert Hall:

10 am- 6 pm- Masterclasses, panel, performances w/ Harold Danko, Joe Davidian, Helen Sung, Franz Robert, & Kirk Lightsey

8 pm- Feature concert by Christian Sands & Helen Sung

Sunday, April 15: At the Vermont Jazz Center, 72 Cotton Mill Hill #222, Brattleboro VT 05301

10 am- 4 pm- Masterclasses & forum, Christian Sands & David Berkman,

4 pm- Feature concert by David Berkman.

Admission:

1) Full Festival Pass, all events on all 3 days- $120 inclusive.

2) Saturday (all day), all Saturday April 14 events- $80 (includes concert)

3) Friday Feature Concert $20

4) Saturday Feature Concert $20

5) Sunday Feature Concert $20

Available at door, on line, reserved by phone, In the Moment Records. $1 extra per ticket on credit card.

802 254 9088

gingervjc@gmail.com

www.vtjazz.org