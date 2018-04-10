Puerto Rican percussionist, composer and educator, Richie Gajate Garcia has signed an exclusive recording contract with Flamingo Jazz, the Latin imprint of the SRI Label Group. Garcia’s catalog of recordings as well as his album with The Morrocoy Band, (also signed to the label), will be distributed and promoted by Flamingo Jazz.

Garcia has recorded and/or performed with Christopher Cross, Sting and Phil Collins, worked on film scores for Jennifer Lopez (“Maid in Manhattan”), Eddie Murphy (“I-Spy”) and “The Mummy Returns”. He has toured with Diana Ross, Don Henley, Patti LaBelle, and Hiroshima. “I constantly look for new sounds,” he says, “and I’m not completely partial to any one instrument, which I feel adds color and appeal to my playing”. His latest collaboration with Italian group, The Morrocoy Band, is a bound to become a favorite of Jazz fans.

Richie knows that percussion was a natural career choice for him. “I’m Puerto Rican, and percussion instruments are found all throughout our culture.” Richie’s main influences were his father (a percussionist with The Xavier Cugat Orchestra), Armando Peraza, Monchito Munoz (timbalero with Tito Rodriguez), Changuito, Candido Camero and Giovanni Hidalgo.

Garcia has conducted more than 450 clinics and remains one of the most in demand educators and clinicians. His superb technique is demonstrated on his DVDs, Adventures in Rhythm – Volume 1 and Adventures in Rhythm – Volume 2, produced by Latin Percussion. Richie collaborated with LP to create the popular Gajate Bracket and the Richie Gajate-Garcia Signature Series Congas and Bongos.

“We are excited to have Richie as part of our family. His music is smart, creative and original. The time is right for an artist like Richie Gajate Garcia to become a major Jazz star. I know that both the Jazz and Latin audiences will fall in love with these recordings. Richie performs at major Jazz venues to sold out audiences and we expect that will spill over to everyone wanting to hear and buy his recordings”, said CEO, Shelly Liebowitz. “

