INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY CELEBRATION IN DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, APRIL 28, 2018 by LARRY RENI THOMAS
INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY CELEBRATION IN DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, APRIL 28, 2018 by LARRY RENI THOMAS
The Durham Jazz Renaissance Foundation, Inc., African Rhythms and North Carolina Folk, is proud to present International Jazz Day Celebration, April 28, 2018, from 12 noon to 3 p.m., at The Millennium Hotel, 2800 Campus Walk Avenue, Durham, North Carolina.
The fun-filled event will feature an art exhibit, food and music by The CoCo Modern Jazz Orchestra (CoCo Mojo). It will celebrate the world-wide International Jazz Day. This year is the 6th annual celebration of International Jazz Day which was created by The Thelonious Monk Jazz Institute,in 2012.
The Durham Jazz Renaissance Foundation, Inc., is a Durham, North Carolina-based non-profit organization, created in 2016, whose mission is to cultivate, refine and further encourage the understanding and appreciation of the heritage, culture and origin of Jazz through art, music, supportive education and entertainment.
For more information about the International Jazz Day Celebration in Durham, North Carolina, go to: www.djrfo.org or call (252) 908-7243
For more information about International Jazz Day: http://www.jazzday.com
More Information: http://www.djrfo.org
About Author
Larry Reni Thomas
Larry Reni Thomas, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, is a writer/radio announcer/lecturer based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, who has worked at seven radio stations and whose journalistic work has appeared in downbeat and The New York Times Magazine. He is the author of The True Story Behind The Wilmington Ten and Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!: A Fictional Account of The Wilmington Ten Incident of February 1971. Thomas also wrote The Lady Who Shot Lee Morgan, an article that included an exclusive interview with North Carolina native, Helen Morgan, who killed the 33-year-old jazz trumpet legend. Thomas’ lecture, The Carolina Jazz Connection With Larry Thomas, has been presented at schools, colleges, universities, libraries and public places since 2008, and he was also listed in the downbeat magazine jazz critics poll for 2012. Larry is presently writing a history of The Barn: Wilmington, North Carolina Jazz Mecca (1945-50). He is also featured in the documentary films: Wilmington On Fire and American Jazz Musician. Email: larryrthomas@bellsouth.net , blog: carolinajazzconnectionwithlarrythomas.blogspot.com.