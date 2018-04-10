INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY CELEBRATION IN DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, APRIL 28, 2018 by LARRY RENI THOMAS

The Durham Jazz Renaissance Foundation, Inc., African Rhythms and North Carolina Folk, is proud to present International Jazz Day Celebration, April 28, 2018, from 12 noon to 3 p.m., at The Millennium Hotel, 2800 Campus Walk Avenue, Durham, North Carolina.

The fun-filled event will feature an art exhibit, food and music by The CoCo Modern Jazz Orchestra (CoCo Mojo). It will celebrate the world-wide International Jazz Day. This year is the 6th annual celebration of International Jazz Day which was created by The Thelonious Monk Jazz Institute,in 2012.

The Durham Jazz Renaissance Foundation, Inc., is a Durham, North Carolina-based non-profit organization, created in 2016, whose mission is to cultivate, refine and further encourage the understanding and appreciation of the heritage, culture and origin of Jazz through art, music, supportive education and entertainment.

For more information about the International Jazz Day Celebration in Durham, North Carolina, go to: www.djrfo.org or call (252) 908-7243

For more information about International Jazz Day: http://www.jazzday.com

More Information: http://www.djrfo.org