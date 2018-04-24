Editor's Rating



Saturday, April 28 at 7:30

The University of Vermont Jazz Ensemble, with special guest, trumpeter Ray Vega, perform at the Vermont Jazz Center. Admission is free (donations accepted).

Conducted by UVM Professor Alex Stewart, the concert features arrangements by Philip Mossman of works by Dizzy Gillespie, Carlos Santana, Ellington, Charlie Parker and originals including jazz tango and Brazilian choro.

Also a professor at UVM, Vega has performed with jazz luminaries from Tito Puente, Mongo Santamaria and Ray Barretto, to Joe Henderson.

The Brattleboro High School Jazz Band (Steve Rice, Director), opens the evening.

Please contact VJC in advance to facilitate handicap access.

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro VT 05301

802 254 9088

gingervjc@gmail.com

www.vtjazz.org