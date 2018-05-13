Editor's Rating

Please join us for jazz at Petra in Thousand Oaks!

Friday, June 8th – 8pm

Petra Mediterranean Cuisine

Julie Newsome, vocals

Chris Conner, bass

Jack LeCompte, Drums

Karen Hammack, keyboard

We want to see you – make your reservations today!

Petra Mediterranean Cuisine 3731 Thousand Oaks Blvd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-497-6767

https://petra-la.com/

www.julienewsome.com