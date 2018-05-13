Jazz with Julie Newsome & Friends
Please join us for jazz at Petra in Thousand Oaks!
Friday, June 8th – 8pm
Petra Mediterranean Cuisine
Julie Newsome, vocals
Chris Conner, bass
Jack LeCompte, Drums
Karen Hammack, keyboard
We want to see you – make your reservations today!
Petra Mediterranean Cuisine 3731 Thousand Oaks Blvd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 805-497-6767
https://petra-la.com/
www.julienewsome.com
About Author
Julie Newsome
It’s no surprise that Julie has fans that cover the globe. She’s a favorite on radio stations and performs to packed houses from intimate clubs to prestigious jazz venues.
Whether recorded or live, joined by a quiet rhythm section or a full orchestra, she excels in each setting with a voice that is distinctive, rich and sung with supreme articulation. Her spirit shines through on every note and is weighted with the emotions of a lifetime.
A native of Los Angeles, Julie lives in Southern California with her husband and very feisty terriers.
From the Critics:
“It’s time for jazz fans to give more attention to the warm sound and lyrical interpretations of Julie Newsome.” – Don Heckman
“A versatile singer with a wide repertoire, Julie Newsome displays warmth and heartfelt emotions on lush ballads, adds beauty and swing to standards and even sings the blues. She does justice to the lyrics that she interprets, while adding subtle creativity.” – Scott Yanow