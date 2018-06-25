New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. Daniel Bennett can be heard throughout the world performing his award-winning compositions on saxophone, flute, clarinet, and oboe. The Daniel Bennett Group performs their CD release at the Shenandoah Wine & Jazz Festival on June 30th at 1pm. The 10th annual Wine & Jazz Festival is held at the Frontier Culture Museum (1290 Richmond Rd, Staunton, Virginia 24401). The festival features national touring musical artists and wines from the Shenandoah Valley. The festival is presented by Coor’s Light. The band is celebrating the release of their newest album, ‘Sinking Houseboat Confusion’ (Manhattan Daylight Media). Daniel Bennett will be joined by renowned guitarist Nat Janoff and master percussionist Matthew Feick on drums. The music is a provocative mix of jazz, avant-pop, and surf rock. The Daniel Bennett Group recently performed their New York City album release at the Blue Note Jazz Club. The Boston Globe describes Bennett’s music as “a mix of jazz, folk, and minimalism.” The trio was recently voted “Best New Jazz Group” in New York City Hot House Magazine. The Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, NPR, Indianapolis Public Radio, San Francisco Examiner, Miami Herald, St. Louis Public Radio and the Village Voice. The Village Voice raves, “saxophonist Daniel Bennett makes hay with an airy approach that’s buoyant enough to conjure notions of East African guitar riffs and Steve Reich’s pastoral repetition.” Time Out New York describes the music as, “hypnotic.” Daniel Bennett studied saxophone at the prestigious New England Conservatory in Boston. During his time in Boston, Bennett performed regularly with the Portland Symphony and the New Hampshire Festival Orchestra. Bennett also toured Italy and Switzerland with renowned Boston jazz ensemble, Musaner. In addition to leading his own band, Daniel Bennett performs in Broadway and Off-Broadway theater productions in New York City. Daniel Bennett recently composed the musical score for stage adaptations of ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘Brave Smiles’ at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Manhattan. Daniel Bennett currently plays woodwinds in ‘Blank! The Musical,’ the first fully improvised Off-Broadway musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times calls the show, “Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!” Daniel Bennett’s theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader. Daniel Bennett is an official endorsing artist for Morgan Mouthpieces.