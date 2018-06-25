PLEASE COMBINE INTO ONE POST

Artswestchester

Jazzfest White Plains

31 Mamaroneck Ave.

White Plains, NY

ArtsWestchester presents the Emmet Cohen Trio as part of JazzFest White Plains.

Recognized as prodigy who began playing at age three, multifaceted American jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen has emerged as one of his generation’s pivotal figures in music.

Downbeat observed that his “nimble touch, measured stride and warm harmonic vocabulary indicate he’s above any convoluted technical showmanship. Instead, the dalliances with rapid-fire notes and recurring chord bundles seem a product of youthful enthusiasm and in-progress maturation.”