Artswestchester

Jazzfest White Plains

31 Mamaroneck Ave.

White Plains, NY

Thu, September 13, 2018 | 8:00 pm

At just 23 years of age, Veronica Swift is being recognized as one of the top young singers in jazz. A 2015 winner for the Thelonious Monk Vocal Competition, 23-year old Veronica Swift has been gaining attention throughout the jazz world. She has been performing every Saturday night at New York City’s famed Birdland Jazz Club, where she was also recently featured as a special guest with John Pizzarelli