Artswestchester

Jazzfest White Plains

31 Mamaroneck Ave.

White Plains, NY

Fri, September 14, 2018 | 8:00pm

Named alto saxophonist of the year for six of seven years running in Downbeat Magazine’s International Critics’ Polls, Rudresh Mahanthappa is widely known as one of the premier voices in jazz of the 21st century. Enjoy an evening of music alive with rhythmic urgency, steeped in the lineage of jazz saxophone and responsive to traditions and practices of the wider musical world.